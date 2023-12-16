Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $4.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $61,186.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,214 shares of company stock worth $216,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

