Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,977,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 12,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,274.8 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of ZHEXF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Zhejiang Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

