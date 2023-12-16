Zillow Group’s (ZG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

