Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

