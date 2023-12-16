Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.21.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

