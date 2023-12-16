Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $933,541.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,167. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

