ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.

ZTE Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. ZTE has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

