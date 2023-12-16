ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZTO. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

