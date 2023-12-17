10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,806. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.88. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

