10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

