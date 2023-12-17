11,669 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

