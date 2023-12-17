1,199 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ScanSource by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SCSC stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

