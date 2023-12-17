1,389 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

