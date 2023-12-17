13,942 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

