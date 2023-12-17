13,942 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

