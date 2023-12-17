1,858 Shares in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,731 shares of company stock worth $597,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a PE ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

