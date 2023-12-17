2,132 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $190.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

