2,359 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.