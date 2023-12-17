3,187 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 36.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 92.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of MRC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.06. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

