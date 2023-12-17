330 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.7 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

