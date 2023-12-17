3,769 Shares in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 320,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $240,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $276.86 million, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

