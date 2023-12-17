378 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

