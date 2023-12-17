386 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

