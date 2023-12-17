500 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 69,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

ECL stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

