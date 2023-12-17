500 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.