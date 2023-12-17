5,063 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $4,113,447. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

