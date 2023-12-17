720 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

