720 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.