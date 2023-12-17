7,403 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.