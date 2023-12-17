972 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

