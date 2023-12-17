991 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

