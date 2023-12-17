AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Decreased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.