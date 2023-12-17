Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

