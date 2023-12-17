ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

