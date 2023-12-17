Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACST stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
