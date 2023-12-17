Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Accolade by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.06. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.