ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

