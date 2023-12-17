ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading Up 12.2%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 2,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDIUF

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.0969 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.