Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

ADEVF stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

