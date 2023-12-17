Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. Research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

