Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

