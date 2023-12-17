Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $46,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

AL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

