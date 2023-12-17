Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $32,571,288.45 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

