Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,378 shares of company stock worth $2,265,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

