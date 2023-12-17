Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 2.2%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 12,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 35,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

