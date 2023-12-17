Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 468,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

