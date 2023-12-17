Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 929,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,596,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.