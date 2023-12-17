Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

