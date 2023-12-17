Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

