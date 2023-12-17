Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

